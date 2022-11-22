Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,950,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

