Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 125.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 319,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 541,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 2,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,086. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

