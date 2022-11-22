Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 300,550 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,550 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences comprises about 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,588 shares of company stock worth $572,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 3,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,179. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

