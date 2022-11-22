Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.75

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Essentra Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

About Essentra

(Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

