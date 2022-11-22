Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

EFSC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 86,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,932. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.