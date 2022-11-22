EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.33) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
EnQuest Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Friday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
