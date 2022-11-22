Energi Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Energi has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $149,991.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00057460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,632,579 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.