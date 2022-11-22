Energi Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $141,866.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022900 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,606,086 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.