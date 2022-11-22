Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 25,259 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,243,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,027,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 526,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,336. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

