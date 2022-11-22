Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $105.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endava traded as low as $72.72 and last traded at $73.66. 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 326,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.92.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 1.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.