Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.40, but opened at $43.39. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 1,251 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $891.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.