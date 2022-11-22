Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,595. The company has a market cap of $961.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

