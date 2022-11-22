Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

