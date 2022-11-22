Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $97.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $3,335,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,115,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 91,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

