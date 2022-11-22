ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $61.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,144.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00230783 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32725622 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

