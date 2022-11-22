Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and $40,342.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001358 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,343,646 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.