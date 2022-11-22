Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Up 5.5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 14,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,016,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

