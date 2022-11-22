Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.32 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eisai from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESALY opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Eisai has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

