Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

