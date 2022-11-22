Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.98. 40,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,246. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $326.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.