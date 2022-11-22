Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of HF Sinclair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Barclays upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

