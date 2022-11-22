Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $11.36 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,364,000. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.00. 10,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.84 and its 200-day moving average is $214.61.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

