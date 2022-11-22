Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.84 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,834 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 67,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. The company has a market cap of $412.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.