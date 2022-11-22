Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 260.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Maximus worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Maximus by 230.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Maximus Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of MMS stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. 5,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.
Maximus Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maximus (MMS)
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.