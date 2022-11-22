Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,913. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

