Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,114 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,880. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

