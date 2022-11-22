Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 93,378 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 845.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,378 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MET traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 28,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

