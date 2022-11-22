Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 66,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,984,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
