Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 66,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,984,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

