ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $200.28 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $200.28 million and $1.16 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
