Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

