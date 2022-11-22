Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,284 shares.The stock last traded at $100.04 and had previously closed at $109.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

