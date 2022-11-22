DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $253.13. 8,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,062. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

