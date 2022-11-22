DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 252,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

