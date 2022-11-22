DRW Securities LLC Sells 952 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

MDT traded down $4.64 on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 234,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,015. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

