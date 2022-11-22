DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,913. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

