DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.