DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 21.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. 67,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,000. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

