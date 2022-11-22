DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,236 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,288,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.