Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Dream Finders Homes traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 1229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 5.6 %

About Dream Finders Homes

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.