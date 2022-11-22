Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.23) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.94) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.83.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock remained flat at $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

