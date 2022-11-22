Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) vs. PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Financial Analysis

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Douglas Elliman and PropTech Investment Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.74%. PropTech Investment Co. II has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Douglas Elliman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.24 $98.84 million 0.42 9.38 PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Douglas Elliman and PropTech Investment Co. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and PropTech Investment Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22% PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74%

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

(Get Rating)

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

