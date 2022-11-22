Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 250 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

