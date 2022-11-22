Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

