Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 108.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 67,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

XOM opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

