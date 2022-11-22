Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

