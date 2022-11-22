Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $522.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

