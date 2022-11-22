Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,143,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 382,516 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 70,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 192,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

