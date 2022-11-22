Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Polaris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 825.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

NYSE PII opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

