Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 6,498 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,453,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,234,480.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $108,557.52.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.93.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,264 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $92,331.36.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,124. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $494.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,536.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

