Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE DLB traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 672,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,268. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $96.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 49.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 23.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 39.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.
About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
